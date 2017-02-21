Rep. Darrell Issa appears at morning rally and addresses supporters and critics

Telling supporters and protesters gathered outside his Vista office that calm and civil discourse is what America needs now more than ever, Rep. Darrell Issa spent nearly 90 minutes Tuesday morning answering a wide range of questions about the controversial policies of President Trump .

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Issa’s impromptu appearance came after weeks of public criticism from many constituents who have held protests outside his office each Tuesday. They accused him of failing to hear their concerns about Trump’s immigration policies and the repeal of Obamacare, among other things, and demanded a face-to-face meeting.

Issa said this was his first Tuesday in town since the weekly protests began.