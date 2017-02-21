This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- If congressional Republicans eliminate the federal estate tax, one Sacramento lawmaker says he'll ask voters to create a state version and use the money for a variety of California programs.
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders received a rock star's welcome in Los Angeles over the holiday weekend.
Rep. Darrell Issa appears at morning rally and addresses supporters and critics
Telling supporters and protesters gathered outside his Vista office that calm and civil discourse is what America needs now more than ever, Rep. Darrell Issa spent nearly 90 minutes Tuesday morning answering a wide range of questions about the controversial policies of President Trump .
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Issa’s impromptu appearance came after weeks of public criticism from many constituents who have held protests outside his office each Tuesday. They accused him of failing to hear their concerns about Trump’s immigration policies and the repeal of Obamacare, among other things, and demanded a face-to-face meeting.
Issa said this was his first Tuesday in town since the weekly protests began.