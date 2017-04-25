California Rep. Grace Napolitano will run for an 11th term in Congress

Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Norwalk), who easily beat out a Democratic challenger in the November election, says she will seek reelection in 2018.

Napolitano, 80, pointed to her seniority and experience — 10 terms in Congress — in a campaign announcement Tuesday.

“We are at a critical point in our nation, with a new administration that has lost sight of the core values that this nation was founded on," she said in a statement. "It is imperative that we have members in Congress who are experienced and ready to fight, day to day, to bring the federal resources that address our community's pressing needs and the many challenges ahead."

Napolitano suffered a minor stroke in 2016 that affected her ability to write and slightly slowed her walk, but she continued her reelection campaign and beat former Democratic state Assemblyman Roger Hernandez of West Covina.

He was seen as a potentially strong challenger when he announced his run, but he effectively ended his campaign in August after a judge granted his ex-wife’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against him.

After some speculation that Napolitano might retire, two hopefuls for her seat emerged.

Mary Ann Lutz, the former mayor of Monrovia and a former aide to Napolitano, has been raising money to run for the — but said she will run only if Napolitano retires.

The same goes for Andre Quintero, the mayor of El Monte and a former Napolitano intern. He has been raising money for a run, but like Lutz said he would not challenge his former boss.

Napolitano starts off the race with $146,780 in the bank.