Rep. Jeff Denham says he's a 'no' on Republican healthcare legislation for now

Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) said Monday night that he wouldn't support his party's healthcare legislation unless it left significant parts of Obamacare intact. 

"I've expressed to leadership that I'm a 'no' on the health care vote until it is responsive to my community," he said during a town hall meeting with hundreds of voters in his district.

"There are things in the Affordable Care Act we expect to stay," Denham added, such as coverage for pre-existing conditions and expanded Medicaid coverage.

Denham had previously expressed concerns about Republican legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act, emphasizing that residents in his Central Valley district struggle to find doctors. The legislation was withdrawn after the party failed to resolve internal disputes between moderates and conservatives. 

Restless members of the crowd frequently interrupted Denham, who won his fourth congressional term in November. Asked if he believes that climate change is real, voters chanted "yes or no?" until he answered. 

"Yes, I believe in climate change," Denham said. 

