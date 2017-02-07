California's Rep. Tom McClintock pleads for civil discourse and says he'll get a bigger space for his next town hall

Rep. Tom McClintock made a plea for civil discourse on the House floor Tuesday, days after he had to be escorted out of a town hall by local police because of a large protest.

"I have held more than a hundred town hall meetings in my district throughout the last eight years spanning the entire life of the tea party and Occupy Wall Street movements," McClintock (R-Elk Grove) said. "Through all those heated debates, the police have never had to intervene. Until this weekend, in Roseville, when the Roseville Police Department determined that the size and temper of the crowd required a police escort to protect me as I left the venue."

McClintock blamed a "well-organized element that came to disrupt," and questioned why they were upset. He had previously blamed an "anarchist" element, which organizers denied, and police said the protest was peaceful.

"If your love of our Constitution is greater than your hatred of our president, I implore you to engage in a civil discussion with your fellow citizens. That is what true democracy looks like," he said.

In a closed-door caucus meeting on Tuesday, House Republicans discussed how to handle the thousands of progressive activists that have protested at their offices and town halls in recent weeks . Republican leaders told them to have security plans in place, but to be receptive and hear protesters out, Politico reported.

McClintock said in an interview he would coordinate more with local police when he has his next town hall, and make sure the space is bigger so more people can get inside.

“We’re got three tentatively scheduled as soon as local law enforcement clears it,” he said.