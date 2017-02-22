Republican lawmaker wants California voters to deport felons released from prison who are in the U.S. illegally

New legislation in the state Senate would ask voters whether violent felons who are in the country illegally should be deported once they are released from prison.

The bill by state Sen. Tom Berryhill (R-Modesto) would place the issue on the ballot in 2018 and would enshrine the mandate in the California Constitution.

" We’re concerned about the public’s safety in California," Berryhill said Wednesday.

The proposal would apply only to those felons serving time for one of the state's 23 violent crimes. While current procedures generally include an effort at deportation for those without legal status once they're released from prison, the new bill goes further. It would deny any public assistance for any ex-felon immigrant who came back to California.

"We take away any privileges if they ever come back," Berryhill said.

The veteran Republican lawmaker said he doesn't have data on how many prisoners to which the proposal might apply, though he admitted it was likely a small number. Berryhill also rejected any notion that the effort is politically motivated, though he said the issue is timely given national events.

"With the Trump administration doing what they’re doing, the timing seems to be good," he said. "It’s on the forefront of everybody’s mind."

The proposal, a constitutional amendment, would need strong bipartisan support in both houses of the Legislature. Democrats have been largely critical of Trump's efforts on immigration.

Berryhill, who said he supports immigration reform efforts that would create a path toward citizenship, said he thinks there has been "a little bit of overreaching" by the president.