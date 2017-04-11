Robert Lee Ahn gets boost from late-arriving ballots in L.A. congressional primary

With the near-final tally of votes released by election officials Tuesday, Robert Lee Ahn appears to have finished much closer to top vote-getter, Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D- Los Angeles), than previously thought.

Gomez, who was leading Ahn by nearly eight percentage points Friday, is now ahead by just over three points.

Of the 1,989 ballots counted since Friday, more than 1,800 went to Ahn. Gomez received just 23 votes in the latest round of tallies, leaving him with 25.36% of the vote and Ahn with 22.25%.

Turnout in the April 4 congressional primary is now at 14%.

Ahn spent considerable resources registering and turning out voters in the Korean American community, and while the geographic spread of these late-arriving ballots isn't yet clear, this may be one indication of those efforts.

Both Democrats are headed to a June 6 runoff election, in which voters will choose their next House representative from the 34th Congressional District.