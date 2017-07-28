This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California has too much pot and it can't export it
- Dana Rohrabacher's Orange County seat is now rated a toss-up
- Poll shows Californians support state's climate goals
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Anthony Scaramucci cancels weekend appearances at Politicon convention in Pasadena
|Seema Mehta
New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was going to be among the hottest draws at Politicon, a two-day political convention in Pasadena this weekend.
But on Friday, organizers announced that he had canceled his appearance at the event — shortly after a recording of a profanity-laden interview emerged in which he's heard trashing his new White House colleagues.
Organizers of Politicon downplayed the cancelation, pointing to several other guests, including Chelsea Handler and Ann Coulter, who are still scheduled to appear, and poked fun at Scaramucci’s recent tirade.
“At least now we don’t have to worry about violating any local obscenity laws!” they said in a statement.
Scaramucci had been scheduled to take part in three sessions: an hourlong interview, a panel about the likelihood of World War III and a panel about what the United States will look like after President Trump leaves office.