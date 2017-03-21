Schwarzenegger blasts Trump's approval numbers: 'The ratings are in and you got swamped'

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger continued blasting President Trump on Tuesday, this time mocking his low approval ratings and his budget proposals to cut funding for after-school programs and Meals on Wheels.

“The ratings are in and you got swamped,” Schwarzenegger says in the video, which was shot in Sydney and posted on his social media accounts. “Wow. Now you’re in the 30s. But what do you expect, I mean, when you take away after-school programs for children and Meals on Wheels for the poor people. That is not what you call 'Making America Great Again.' I mean, who is advising you?”

Schwarzenegger made the remarks one day after Gallup released figures showing the president's approval rating had dropped to 37%, the lowest since he took office.

The former governor made clear he was not a fan of his fellow Republican during the 2016 presidential race, even as he replaced Trump as the host of “Celebrity Apprentice” for one season. He and the president have an ongoing feud, which has largely played out on social media.

Trump repeatedly ripped Schwarzenegger for the reality competition show’s low ratings during the actor’s time as host, and the former governor responded by questioning the president’s leadership skills.

Schwarzenegger, whose advocacy for after-school programs predates his time tenure as governor, offered to take Trump to a middle-school enrichment effort in Washington, D.C.

“I take you there so you can see the fantastic work they’re doing for the children,” he said. “Let’s do it.”

Schwarzenegger’s remarks come as California’s governor, Jerry Brown, is visiting lawmakers in the nation’s capital amid concerns that several of the administration’s priorities will particularly harm Californians.