Sen. Dianne Feinstein will vote against Rep. Tom Price for Health secretary

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder was in Sacramento Tuesday to meet with Democratic state lawmakers about protecting California's policy interests against the Trump administration.
- A bill that would provide immigration law resources to public defenders was advanced by an Assembly committee Tuesday .
- Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said on Monday that he'd consider legal action to fight any effort by President Trump to cut funding in California, and legislative leaders also criticized Trump's comments .
- Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel, an ally of the president, said he's not interested in running for governor in 2018 .
You can find our January news feed archive here .
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast