Sen. Kamala Harris went to the Middle East for her first foreign trip as U.S. senator

Sen. Kamala Harris with Syrian refugees at the Zaatari camp in Jordan.

Sen. Kamala Harris spent the first week of the April recess in Iraq and Jordan during her first trip overseas as a member of Congress.

It is common for representatives and senators not to publicize overseas trips until they return, particularly if they are visiting a potentially dangerous area.

In Iraq, Harris met with California service members. In Jordan, she visited with Syrian refugees in the Zaatari camp. The camp holds about 80,000 refugees, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

Harris serves on the Senate Select Intelligence Committee, which organized the trip, and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

She wasn't the only member of California's delegation traveling overseas last week. Reps. Juan Vargas (D-San Diego) and Darrell Issa (R-Vista) were also in the Middle East, making stops in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon, and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) visited Japan and South Korea.