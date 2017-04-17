This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) is proposing that California move its presidential primary up to March from June.
- In the race to represent the 34th Congressional District, Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez earned endorsements from several former primary opponents, and Robert Lee Ahn saw a big boost from late-arriving votes.
- California lawmakers approved a $52-billion transportation plan last week. Here's what you need to know about the proposal.
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election
Sen. Kamala Harris went to the Middle East for her first foreign trip as U.S. senator
|Sarah D. Wire
Sen. Kamala Harris spent the first week of the April recess in Iraq and Jordan during her first trip overseas as a member of Congress.
It is common for representatives and senators not to publicize overseas trips until they return, particularly if they are visiting a potentially dangerous area.
In Iraq, Harris met with California service members. In Jordan, she visited with Syrian refugees in the Zaatari camp. The camp holds about 80,000 refugees, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
Harris serves on the Senate Select Intelligence Committee, which organized the trip, and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
She wasn't the only member of California's delegation traveling overseas last week. Reps. Juan Vargas (D-San Diego) and Darrell Issa (R-Vista) were also in the Middle East, making stops in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon, and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) visited Japan and South Korea.