Sen. Kamala Harris wants to study whether cash bail is the right way to decide if someone stays in jail pretrial

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Backers of a campaign to force a recall election of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) filed a lawsuit Thursday to block a new state law they say unfairly changes the rules.

Environmental activist Tom Steyer renames his political action organization in an effort to shift the focus toward fighting the policies of President Trump.

Republican David Hadley has dropped his bid to become governor, just two weeks after getting in to the 2018 race.

