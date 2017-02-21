This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- If congressional Republicans eliminate the federal estate tax, one Sacramento lawmaker says he'll ask voters to create a state version and use the money for a variety of California programs.
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders received a rock star's welcome in Los Angeles over the holiday weekend.
Sen. Kamala Harris meets with people affected by the travel ban, calls Trump's approach 'extreme' and 'outrageous'
|Christine Mai-Duc
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris sat down to lunch Tuesday with two men who weren't sure a few weeks ago whether they'd be able to step foot into the U.S.
Harris, flanked by immigration attorneys and aides, broke bread with Nael Zaino, a Syrian national, and Abdullah Attaee, an Afghani citizen, both of whom were barred from entering the country shortly after Trump signed an executive order barring travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
As they dined on tabouleh and hummus, Zaino told Harris that he was stopped from boarding a flight from Istanbul to Los Angeles "without explanation" on Jan. 29, two days after the order came down.
"To have everyone be separated, it's not a life," Zaino said, adding that he had been waiting to join his wife and 18-month-old son for more than two years.
Harris' office said Attaee, who is not from one of the seven countries impacted by the ban, was detained with his wife and four children at Los Angeles International Airport for more than seven hours, despite having a valid visa.
In remarks to reporters after the meeting, Harris said the Trump administration's policies were "inciting fear where none needs to exist."
"We should be cautious...but when we are talking about people who have gone through a two-year vetting process and have been found to be qualified for refuge, is that where we're going to put our resources?"
An updated version of the travel ban, which was put on hold by the courts after its rollout, is expected to be released as soon as this week.
Harris also reacted to two new memos released by the Trump administration , which signal a major expansion in the federal government's deportation priorities.
"Let's be clear, they're lowering the bar and suggesting that anything, even that someone may have committed a crime, might qualify them for deportation. That's just extreme." Harris said, adding that she believes immigration officials will have too much discretion in applying the laws.
"There is a tone and a language that is being used that is vilifying them because they are immigrants...It's outrageous."