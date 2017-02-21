Sen. Kamala Harris meets with people affected by the travel ban, calls Trump's approach 'extreme' and 'outrageous'

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), left, listens as Nael Zaino, center, describes how he was barred from traveling to the United States to reunite with his family because of Trump's ban.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris sat down to lunch Tuesday with two men who weren't sure a few weeks ago whether they'd be able to step foot into the U.S.

Harris, flanked by immigration attorneys and aides, broke bread with Nael Zaino, a Syrian national, and Abdullah Attaee, an Afghani citizen, both of whom were barred from entering the country shortly after Trump signed an executive order barring travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

As they dined on tabouleh and hummus, Zaino told Harris that he was stopped from boarding a flight from Istanbul to Los Angeles "without explanation" on Jan. 29, two days after the order came down.

"To have everyone be separated, it's not a life," Zaino said, adding that he had been waiting to join his wife and 18-month-old son for more than two years.

Harris' office said Attaee, who is not from one of the seven countries impacted by the ban, was detained with his wife and four children at Los Angeles International Airport for more than seven hours, despite having a valid visa.

In remarks to reporters after the meeting, Harris said the Trump administration's policies were "inciting fear where none needs to exist."

"We should be cautious...but when we are talking about people who have gone through a two-year vetting process and have been found to be qualified for refuge, is that where we're going to put our resources?"