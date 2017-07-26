Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar heads to L.A. for fundraiser with Hollywood players

Amid speculation about a potential future presidential bid, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is headlining a Los Angeles fundraiser for her reelection campaign on Sunday.

Donors are being asked to contribute up to $5,400 to attend the afternoon reception at the Brentwood home of Andy Spahn, an advisor to some of the entertainment industry’s biggest political contributors, and his wife, Jennifer Perry.

Paul Begala and James Carville, former top advisors to President Bill Clinton, are billed as special guests.

Hosts include Hollywood titan Jeffrey Katzenberg, director J.J. Abrams, “Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof, Universal Film Chairman Jeff Shell, and producers Paul Junger Witt and Susan Harris.

Klobuchar is running for a third Senate term in 2018, but she is frequently mentioned on lists of potential Democratic presidential candidates for 2020. She has stoked such speculation by courting Democratic activists and visiting states that are critical in the nominating process, such as Iowa.