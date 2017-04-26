Freshman state Sen. Josh Newman says campaign to recall him comes from 'hyper-partisan special interests'

Freshman State Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) on Wednesday filed a formal response to the recall campaign targeting him because he voted for a bill increasing gas taxes and vehicle fees for road and bridge repairs and mass transit.

The recall papers were filed April 19 by Elvira Moreno and 59 others, with the aid of conservative radio talk show host Carl DeMaio. They must collect 63,592 signatures of registered voters in 160 days to qualify the measure for the ballot.

In a statement, Newman’s campaign noted that he was just elected in November.

“Now the same out-of-town, hyper-partisan special interests who opposed Josh’s election are attempting to stage a costly and unnecessary recall campaign,” the statement said. “They are cynically misrepresenting Josh’s support for sorely needed local road repairs as a pretext for removing him from office.”