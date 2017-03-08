This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California's voting age in all elections would be 17 under a proposal introduced Tuesday in the state Assembly.
- The state's climate change goals are out of reach without a major boost in the density of urban housing .
- Gun purchases in California would be limited to one per month under legislation introduced in the state Senate.
Our February archived news feed is here .
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast .
Sen. Tim Kaine to raise money for Democrats in Beverly Hills
|Seema Mehta
Sen. Tim Kaine is headed to Beverly Hills next week to raise money for his reelection campaign and for fellow Democrats.
Supporters of the Virginia senator, who served as Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential campaign, are being asked to contribute up to $5,400 to attend the March 18 fundraiser, according to an invitation obtained by The Times. The luncheon, at a Beverly Hills mansion, is hosted by “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, actor Justin Mikita, financial advisor Sara Qazi and attorney Rachel Rosoff.
The funds will benefit the Kaine Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee comprising Kaine’s reelection campaign, the Common Ground Political Action Committee, the Democratic Party of Virginia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.