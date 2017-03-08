Sen. Tim Kaine to raise money for Democrats in Beverly Hills

Sen. Tim Kaine is headed to Beverly Hills next week to raise money for his reelection campaign and for fellow Democrats.

Supporters of the Virginia senator, who served as Hillary Clinton’s running mate in the 2016 presidential campaign, are being asked to contribute up to $5,400 to attend the March 18 fundraiser, according to an invitation obtained by The Times. The luncheon, at a Beverly Hills mansion, is hosted by “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, actor Justin Mikita, financial advisor Sara Qazi and attorney Rachel Rosoff.

The funds will benefit the Kaine Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee comprising Kaine’s reelection campaign, the Common Ground Political Action Committee, the Democratic Party of Virginia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.