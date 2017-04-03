State Senate panel will investigate allegations of misconduct against California's tax collection agency

A senator on Monday announced an investigation of the state Board of Equalization.

A state Senate panel will conduct an investigation into allegations by the Department of Finance of mismanagement by the State Board of Equalization, which collects taxes, officials announced Monday.

Sen. Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) says the probe to determine whether public funds were misused will be conducted by the Senate budget subcommittee No. 4 that he chairs.

“Californians should have confidence that their hard-earned tax dollars are being invested and managed in a responsible and transparent manner,” Roth said in a statement, adding that the issues outlined by finance officials “are deeply troubling.”

Last week’s review by the Department of Finance found the board “had difficulty providing complete and accurate documentation” in response to inquiries, and “various levels of management were not aware of and could not speak to” certain actions, including the informal establishment of a call center, creating an unofficial office location and inconsistent use of community liaisons.

The review said personnel records showed workers assigned to administrative jobs that they were not doing, having been transferred to help board members in their districts.