A state bill that would change the way courts assign bail for defendants before trial cleared its final policy committee hurdle on Tuesday with amendments meant to ease concerns over its cost and impact on victims.

In approving the measure, members of the Assembly Public Safety Committee said disadvantaged communities with a high police presence can't wait any longer for lawmakers to fix a broken bail system that harms the poor. But they urged its co-authors to address the financial and logistical burden it could impose on counties.

Senate Bill 10 was approved by the committee by a 4-2 vote and now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for consideration. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego), chair of that committee, voted in favor of moving the legislation out of the Public Safety Committee.

But she said Tuesday that she was "really worried about where this bill is at this point. I just don’t see how without spending a lot of money – a lot of money – on this bill that this works."

Lobbyists, advocates and supporters on both sides of the issue packed the committee room and flooded the hallway during the hearing.

The legislation would require counties to establish their own pretrial services agencies that would develop a “risk-assessment tool,” or model analysis, to evaluate people booked into jail. Release would depend on two main factors: What threat does the defendant pose in the community and how likely is he or she to come back to court?

But the latest version of the bill requires courts to hold a pretrial detention hearing within 48 hours of an arrest, unless the defendant waives the proceeding. Law enforcement officials, including a representative from the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, warn that that requirement could prove costly and lead to longer wait times behind bars.

At Thursday's committee meeting, the bill's co-authors, Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) and Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Oakland), said they added about a dozen amendments to address such concerns and would continue working with the Judicial Council of California on further changes.

"It is no longer the same version that the committee heard this year," Hertzberg said.

The latest amendments give counties a two-year period to phase in the provisions and would require that victims of serious felonies receive notice of an offender's release, per state law.

The changes allow courts to continue taking into account offenders’ criminal history in weighing their release and ensure that courts honor out-of-county arrest warrants.

