Juvenile justice bills move forward after young offenders testify

Three juvenile justice bills on Tuesday cleared the state Senate Public Safety Committee, the first in a legislative package that aims to divert children from the path to prison.

Two of the proposals co-authored by Sens. Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) and Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) would ban life without parole sentences for minors and require that juveniles speak with lawyers before waiving their rights. Another would end the costly collection of administrative fees against families with children in juvenile detention.

At Tuesday's hearing, witnesses urged lawmakers to support legislation they said would ensure the fair treatment of children under the law. But law enforcement groups and prosecutors said it could keep authorities from holding offenders accountable and hinder officers from carrying out investigations.

"We are talking about people who have committed the most egregious crimes," Laura Tanney, a deputy district attorney in San Diego, said in opposition to the bill that would ease sentencing for the young offenders among the 300 people in California serving life sentences without parole.

Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) countered they were all either poor or minorities. There's "not a single rich kid who is doing life without parole," he said.

Joel Aguilar, now a college student, was one of them until law students helped him get his sentence reduced. He told the committee he was 17 when he was involved in a burglary that led to the death of an innocent man.

His bad decisions haunt him to this day, he said. But the proposed legislation "says to a young person, 'You are more than your worst act.'" he said. '"You are redeemable.'"