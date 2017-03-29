Talks at Capitol focus on boosting California transportation funding by some $5.2 billion annually

On Highway 1 in Big Sur, the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge has buckled, cutting off a community of hundreds from schools and isolating renowned businesses from customer traffic.

With a deadline looming, Gov. Jerry Brown is winding up negotiations with legislators in hopes of reaching an agreement on a plan that would provide at least $5.2 billion annually for a transportation backlog that includes repairing California’s aging and crumbling system of streets, highways and bridges, officials said Tuesday.

Those close to the talks said an agreement on the package could be announced Wednesday afternoon.

The question remains whether Brown and leaders can muster the two-thirds vote needed to approve a phased-in gas tax increase of up to 12 cents by the April 6 deadline set by the governor. Key senators remained uncommitted to any plan as of Tuesday.

And a new voter-approved rule requires a bill to be in print for 72 hours before it can be passed. The bill needs approval in both houses.

Assembly Democrats were briefed on the evolving plan behind closed doors on Tuesday and some officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment, said talks are progressing on a plan that would provide the bulk of money to a “fix-it first” program of road repairs divided evenly between state projects and those of cities and counties.

Money would also be dedicated to mass transit, bicycle, pedestrian and trucking routs for ports.

The proposal also would include reforms proposed by lawmakers, including Republicans, that would hold officials accountable for proper use of the money, including a requirement for regular audits, creation of an inspector general position and a ballot measure requiring new money to be spent on transportation projects.

Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) authored a bill that would put a measure on the ballot, saying Tuesday such guarantees are required “given the urgency of the deferred maintenance backlog, and the additional burden we are asking California’s taxpayers to carry.”

