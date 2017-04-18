Tax day could bring in more than $1 billion for California's state budget

Large boxes full of already opened and emptied envelopes sit at the Franchise Tax Board before being recycled in Sacramento.

As Californians rush to file their personal income taxes before a midnight deadline, budget writers in Sacramento are expecting more than $1 billion in payments on Tuesday to help balance the state's books.

Brown's budget team has projected a total of $11 billion in income tax revenues this month, a slight uptick from actual returns in April of last year. An analysis by the independent Legislative Analyst's Office shows that total collections for the month are currently running about 10% above the same time last year.

The final totals as of April 30 are crucial to crafting both Brown's revised budget plan, which will be presented to the Legislature next month, and the final plan lawmakers must put in place by June 30.