This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.
- California's voting age in all elections would be 17 under a proposal introduced Tuesday in the state Assembly.
- The state's climate change goals are out of reach without a major boost in the density of urban housing.
- Gun purchases in California would be limited to one per month under legislation introduced in the state Senate.
The healthcare debate comes to California in this week's politics podcast
The stakes are high for California in the effort by congressional Republicans to replace existing healthcare rules. But few prominent California leaders are speaking out, for now.
On this week's episode of the California Politics Podcast, we take an early look at the policy and political choices facing state lawmakers with repeal of the Affordable Care Act now coming into focus in Washington.
We also discuss the legal legacy Gov. Jerry Brown could leave on the California Supreme Court, as its most senior justice announces her retirement.
And while all indications are that another prominent Californian -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein will not retire in 2018 -- there's been plenty of political buzz about who could step up if she does.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.