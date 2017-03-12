HEALTH & WELLNESS
How to make the time change a little less painful this weekend
Politics podcast

The healthcare debate comes to California in this week's politics podcast

John Myers

The stakes are high for California in the effort by congressional Republicans to replace existing healthcare rules. But few prominent California leaders are speaking out, for now.

On this week's episode of the California Politics Podcast, we take an early look at the policy and political choices facing state lawmakers with repeal of the Affordable Care Act now coming into focus in Washington.

We also discuss the legal legacy Gov. Jerry Brown could leave on the California Supreme Court, as its most senior justice announces her retirement.

And while all indications are that another prominent Californian -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein will not retire in 2018 -- there's been plenty of political buzz about who could step up if she does.

I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.

Latest updates

