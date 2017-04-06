A third challenger announces bid for Rep. Mimi Walters' Orange County seat

Democrat Kia Hamadanchy announced he'll run for the 45th Congressional District Thursday, becoming the third Democrat this week to announce plans to challenge Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) for the seat.

Hamadanchy said he decided to run the night the Trump administration's ban on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran, was first announced. His Iranian-born mother asked him if they should sell their Orange County home and move to Canada.

Hamadanchy, 31, was a legislative assistant for U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) until about a month ago, and he enters the race with Brown's endorsement.

"I know firsthand how hard Kia will work to improve the lives of Americans from all walks of life. He is committed to protecting civil rights, making education more affordable, and increasing opportunities for all Americans,” Brown said in a statement.

Hamadanchy's parents fled the Iranian Revolution, and he grew up in Orange County, graduating from Irvine’s Northwood High School. He has a law degree from the University of Michigan and also worked for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin (D-Iowa).

Two UC Irvine law professors, Katie Porter and Dave Min, each announced plans earlier this week to run for the seat in 2018.

The three Democrats have called Walters out of touch with the district's changing population for supporting President Trump.

Democrats are targeting the Orange County district in 2018 in part because it chose Hillary Clinton by 5% in November's presidential election. But Walters secured a second term with 58.6% of the vote, and it will likely be difficult for her Democratic challengers to win the seat.