Tom Steyer talks to Chelsea Handler about Democratic Party losses in 2016: 'We weren't big enough'

Tom Steyer, president of environmental advocacy organization NextGen Climate, has spent millions to benefit the Democratic Party in the last few election cycles and some have speculated that he may run for governor of California in 2018.

But when he appeared on Chelsea Handler's Netflix talk show last week, the blunt host asked him whether he felt he invested wisely, given the Democrats' losses in 2016: "Do you want your money back, like how do you feel?"

Steyer pointed out success in California, bragging about registering 800,000 people to vote in California. He pointed out that Democrats have super majorities in both houses of the California Legislature.

"We had a great day in California, if you look outside of California and we looked really closely at what happened. What we saw was we weren't big enough," he said. "Where we were active the outcome was like California and really good. But we weren't nearly big enough."

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Whittier) joined Steyer on the talk show, which has become a popular stop for liberal California politicos — Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is running for governor in 2018, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have both appeared recently.

Sanchez said she doubted that President Trump would voluntarily hand over his tax returns.

"I certainly don't think its going to happen," she said, adding that the public should continue to apply pressure for their release.

The group also talked about the wave of activism going on at town halls.