Watch live: Kamala Harris speaks against Trump attorney general pick Jeff Sessions on Senate floor

Sen. Kamala Harris laid out her opposition to President Trump's pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, Wednesday in a speech on the Senate floor.

Despite Democrats' efforts, Sessions is expected to be approved by the Senate later Wednesday.

Joining colleagues in more than 20 hours of speeches on the floor, the former California attorney general argued that Sessions' civil rights record shows he's not qualified to be attorney general.

"The United States attorney general enforces the principles that are the founding of our country, but I have seen no evidence in his record or his testimony that Sen. Sessions will approach this office in furtherance of these noble ideals," Harris said. "The gains that out country has made are not permanent, and it is incumbent on the attorney general of the United States to fight for the civil rights of all people."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has also said she plans to vote no on Sessions' confirmation.

Last night, Harris tried to stave off Republican efforts to use an infrequently deployed rule to stop Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) from reading a letter from Coretta Scott King that was critical of Sessions on the Senate floor.