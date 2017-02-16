Watch live: California Sen. Kamala Harris gives first speech on Senate floor

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Gov. Jerry Brown asked President Trump on Monday to declare a federal disaster in the wake of the Oroville Dam emergency, and cast doubt on the president viewing the request in political terms .

Pointing out the unpopularity of Congress, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger launched an effort on Tuesday in support of overhauling redistricting rules in states across the nation.

