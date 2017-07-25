Watch live: Gov. Jerry Brown signs legislation to extend California's cap-and-trade program

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Former GOP Senate leader Dave Cogdill died at 66

California legislators adjourned Friday for a month-long summer recess

After receiving pressure to step down because of his cap-and-trade vote, Assembly GOP leader Chad Mayes held a caucus meeting Thursday to discuss his role. Mayes remains in his leadership post, but another top Assembly Republican stepped down from hers in protest

