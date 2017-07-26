Watch live: Gov. Jerry Brown signs second piece of landmark climate change legislation

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown signed an extension to the state's cap-and-trade climate policy, in a setting that mirrored the creation of the law in 2006.
- Legislative caucuses of Latino and black lawmakers are asking the candidates for governor to weigh in on the future of affirmative action.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.