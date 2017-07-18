This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- On a bipartisan vote, legislators approved a package of bills on Monday night to extend California's landmark cap-and-trade climate change program and impose new rules on air pollution.
- An attorney for the state's campaign finance watchdog agency is recommending lawmakers be subject to contribution limits in their effort to help fend off the recall of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton).
Watch: Republican Assemblyman Devon Mathis explains his vote to extend California's climate program
California lawmakers voted Monday evening to extend the state’s premiere program on climate change, a victory for Gov. Jerry Brown that included unprecedented Republican support for fighting global warming.
In a break with party leaders and activists in California and Washington, eight Republicans joined with Democrats to continue the cap-and-trade program, which requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Some, including Assemblyman Devon Mathis (R-Visalia), grew emotional as they spoke on the floor.