Watch: Republican Assemblyman Devon Mathis explains his vote to extend California's climate program

California lawmakers voted Monday evening to extend the state’s premiere program on climate change, a victory for Gov. Jerry Brown that included unprecedented Republican support for fighting global warming.

In a break with party leaders and activists in California and Washington, eight Republicans joined with Democrats to continue the cap-and-trade program, which requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Some, including Assemblyman Devon Mathis (R-Visalia), grew emotional as they spoke on the floor.