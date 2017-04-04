This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Here's a voter's guide for the 34th District race even if you can't vote.
- See live election results starting shortly after polls close at 8 p.m. Pacific time.
- The state Senate has taken a big step toward passing legislation to protect immigrants.
- There are new rumblings over the gas tax plan to pay for a new transportation bill.
34th Congressional District primary election results
Unless one candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a June 6 runoff. Results are expected soon after polls close at 8 p.m.