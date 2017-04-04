With so many candidates in L.A.'s congressional race, some supporters couldn't choose just one

With so many candidates to chooose from in the race for the 34th Congressional District seat, some donors and supporters didn't limit themselves to just one in the primary race that ends today.

Eli Broad, a prominent local philanthropist and charter school advocate, gave $2,700 to both Sara Hernandez and Yolie Flores. Paul Song, an oncologist married to journalist Lisa Ling, gave $2,700 to both Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez and Arturo Carmona. Johng Ho Song, executive director of the Koreatown Youth and Community Center, gave Carmona and Flores each $250.



But not everyone spread the love equally. Architect Christopher Pak gave Gomez $2,700 in December but then contributed $1,500 to Robert Lee Ahn two months later. Interior designer Lauren Turner gave Gomez $1,000 at the beginning of 2017, but later donated $2,700, the maximum allowed amount, to Hernandez. Linda Griego, a businesswoman and former deputy mayor, gave Maria Cabildo $2,700 and two days later kicked in another $500 to Flores.

And L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar, who himself considered running for the seat before deciding against it, has approved the use of quotes and his image for two candidates: Hernandez and Wendy Carrillo.