Write-in candidate qualifies for 34th Congressional District race, but says she's supporting candidate Robert Lee Ahn

Michelle "Hope" Walker, a 45-year-old comedian and activist, has qualified as a write-in candidate in the 34th Congressional District, making her the 24th hopeful to enter the race.

Though Walker qualified as a write-in candidate after submitting 61 nominating signatures, she says she tried to withdraw her name but county elections officials told her it was too late.

She is now supporting fellow candidate Robert Lee Ahn, an attorney and former planning commissioner. "I think I might be better off speaking, evangelizing in the community," Walker said. If she wins, she adds, she would serve "because the people chose me."

Walker, a Democrat, formed a federal campaign committee to run for president as an independent last year, but did not appear on the California ballot. She also ran for state Assembly in 2014 against Miguel Santiago and received 12% of the vote in the primary.