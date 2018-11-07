Essential Politics: California elects Newsom, as divided government comes to D.C.

Trump cast the midterm election as a “big victory” early Wednesday, but if it was that, it was costly. Not only did he lose the House, but Democrats also made big gains across the mid-Atlantic and Midwestern industrial states — the places where Trump sealed his victory in 2016. Democrats won races for both Senate and governor in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, unseating Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, whom they had tried three times before to defeat. They got a split decision in Ohio, winning the Senate but losing the governorship. And they took three of the four House seats in Iowa while narrowly losing the governor’s race.