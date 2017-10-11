Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump's next move on the Iran nuclear deal will kick the issue to Congress
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein likely to face challenge from her party's left
- After announcing he'll leave the Senate, Sen. Bob Corker ramps up public criticism of Trump
- Immigration compromise may pit Trump against his hard-line advisors
- Corker, after Trump's Twitter attacks, replies with what other Republicans only whisper
Trump unleashes himself from would-be handlers, lashing out mornings, nights and weekends
|Noah Bierman, Cathleen Decker and Brian Bennett
When President Trump agreed last month with Democrats to strike a deal granting legal status to so-called Dreamers brought to this country illegally as children, his chief of staff, John F. Kelly, was all for it. Another Trump confidant disagreed: Fox host Sean Hannity made clear in a phone call and on his show that Trump must draw a harder line on broader immigration enforcement as his price.
Trump sided with Hannity, according to a person close to the White House. The result was a list of demands unveiled Sunday night — conditions seemingly guaranteed to thwart a bipartisan deal.
Kelly, the retired Marine general who is Trump’s second chief of staff, has sought to tighten the flow of information and visitors to the president, to bring order to an unruly White House and to the way that Trump makes his decisions. But he is often thwarted by one man: Trump.