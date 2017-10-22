ENTERTAINMENT
Environment
Reporting from Providence, R.I.

EPA cancels appearance of scientists at Rhode Island event

Associated Press

The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island where they had been scheduled to discuss a report that deals in part with climate change.

EPA spokesman John Konkus confirmed Sunday that agency scientists would not be speaking at the event in Providence, according to the New York Times. Konkus did not provide an explanation.

The event is designed to draw attention to the health of Narragansett Bay, which forms New England's largest estuary. 

A spokesman for Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said the event will go on as planned and the report that EPA scientists helped work on will be released.

In a statement to the Associated Press on Sunday, Reed said that "muzzling EPA scientists won't do anything to address climate change."

Latest updates

