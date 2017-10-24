Ahead of visit to talk tax cuts on Capitol Hill, Trump spars with Sen. Bob Corker

President Trump will visit Senate Republicans for lunch Tuesday, arriving on the Capitol Hill turf of some of his most powerful GOP critics as he pushes Congress to swiftly act on his tax-cut proposal.

Trump has a mixed record from his forays to Capitol Hill. His visit to House Republicans during the healthcare debate failed to inspire passage on their initial attempts at an Obamacare overhaul. When he invited senators to lunch at the White House, he not-so-lightly threatened those who dared opposed him on healthcare with their jobs.

On Tuesday, Trump will need to appeal to some of his most vocal critics to find common ground on their shared priority of passing what he calls the biggest tax cuts in history. This will be his first trip as president to a Senate Republican lunch.

Among Trump's top critics is Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, who, in an interview on "Today," downplayed Trump's visit.