Bannon, touting his 'war' on the GOP, credits Alabama election with luring Trump rightward

Former White House advisor Stephen K. Bannon said Saturday that President Trump's recent rightward lurch is the result of the outsider victory in Alabama's Republican Senate primary.

Trump's hardened line — on immigrant DACA recipients, Obamacare health insurance payments and the Iran nuclear deal — suggest the president got the message from his voters after conservative former judge Roy Moore bested the establishment-backed candidate Trump supported in last month's GOP special primary election, Bannon said.

"Right now, it's a season of war against a GOP establishment," Bannon told conservative religious activists at the annual Values Voter Summit in Washington.

"Those are not random events, folks," said Bannon, who returned to his perch heading Breitbart News after leaving the White House in August.

"Victory begets victory," said Bannon, who broke with the White House in supporting Moore. "We owe that to Judge Moore and the good men and women of Alabama because all that came from them."

Trump made a series of moves this week that pleased the right. He unveiled a list of hard-line demands for Congress in exchange for protecting from deportation young immigrants who are part of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. He eliminated subsidies for low-income Americans under the Affordable Care Act. And he declined to certify Iran's compliance with a nuclear deal, urging Congress to consider new sanctions.

Bannon predicted more such actions from Trump in the week ahead, including one fulfilling his campaign promise — which has been on hold — to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

"Every day is like Christmas Day now," Bannon added. "This is the Trump program. This is what we always wanted."

Bannon pointedly criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — at one point looking into the camera to ask whether the Kentucky Republican was watching the live-streamed event — as well as outspoken retiring Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) as insufficiently backing Trump's agenda.

The former Trump advisor supported Moore over Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama, and he plans to support other challengers to incumbent Republican senators in the 2018 midterm elections. On Saturday, he specifically warned three of them — Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, who is a member of party leadership, Sen. Dean Heller, who faces a primary challenger in Nevada, and Sen. Deb Fischer in Nebraska.