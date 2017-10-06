Citing improvements, U.S. will lift some sanctions on Sudan

The Trump administration said Friday it was lifting several key economic sanctions on Sudan because the African nation had shown improvement in fighting terrorism and rejecting ties with North Korea.

Some of the sanctions being removed were two decades old.

The decision also reflected better human rights conditions in the war-torn Darfur region of western Sudan and more access for humanitarian aid, a senior administration official said.

Other sanctions, including some also related to the Darfur conflict, will remain in place. But the decision effectively ends a 20-year U.S. economic embargo against Sudan.

It will improve that country's diplomatic ties with Washington and allow the unfreezing of Sudanese assets.

The Trump administration also recently removed Sudan from its controversial travel ban.

"We see this as an important milestone," said the U.S. official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity in keeping with State Department procedures.

But the official said Sudan still needs to make up ground to completely rejoin the world community. U.S. officials will closely monitor whether Sudan continues to prevent terrorists from transiting its territory, eases deliveries of humanitarian aid and cooperates in regional security efforts.

As a separate part of the deal, the Sudanese government pledged not to pursue the importation of any weapons from North Korea, the official said.