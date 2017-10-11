House panel approves $36.5 billion for hurricane and wildfire relief and recovery

The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday approved a bill to provide $36.5 billion in emergency funding for hurricane and wildfire relief and recovery.

The legislation includes $18.7 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund, $576.5 million for wildfire efforts, and $16 billion for debt relief for the National Flood Insurance Program, which now needs additional funds to make insurance claims payments to individuals, according to a release from the committee.



The bill includes a provision for the Disaster Nutrition Assistance Program to enable low-income residents in Puerto Rico to receive the same emergency nutrition assistance that other hurricane-affected states already receive.

“These funds are urgently needed to get resources to families and communities that are still suffering," Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-N.J.) said in the statement. "This legislation will continue immediate relief efforts, and help jump-start the rebuilding process."