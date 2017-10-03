New U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman, left, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he hopes the new U.S. ambassador, Jon Huntsman, will cooperate with the Kremlin to improve relations between Washington and Moscow, but emphasized that cooperation should be based on "principles of equality, respect for national interests, and non-interference in internal affairs.”

Putin told the new ambassador that bilateral relations with the United States “at their current level cannot be viewed as satisfactory.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed the deteriorating relationship on “the damage caused by Washington's actions.”

Putin “has stressed more than once that, unfortunately, it is impossible to put such intentions into practice acting on one's own, without a partner," Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. "There have been certain problems with reciprocity so far.”

Huntsman presented his credentials to Putin in a formal ceremony at the Kremlin.

The former Utah governor arrived in Russia at a time when U.S.-Russia relations are at their lowest point since the Cold War.

U.S. investigations into accusations that the Kremlin tried to influence the 2016 presidential elections in favor of President Trump have increased tensions between the two countries. The Kremlin denies the accusations, calling the investigation part of a growing “Russophobia” initiated by the Obama administration.

But the deterioration in relations has clouded efforts by Russia and the U.S. to find compromises and solutions to global issues such as North Korea, Ukraine and Syria.

In the past several months, Washington and Moscow have engaged in a diplomatic row that has resulted in a tit-for-tat series of demands that each side reduce in-country diplomatic staff and facilities. In January, before leaving office, President Obama expelled 35 Russian intelligence officers and seized two Russian diplomatic compounds. The Kremlin retaliated in July by demanding that the U.S. reduce its diplomatic mission in Russia by more than 750 and seized an embassy warehouse and weekend cottage compound. The following month, the U.S. ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in San Francisco.

Huntsman's appointment as ambassador to Russia was confirmed by Congress last week. He previously was an ambassador in Singapore and China. He replaces John Tefft, a career diplomat who served in Moscow for three years.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Huntsman pledged to help mend relations.

“I look forward to working to rebuild trust between our two countries and to strengthening the bilateral relationship based on cooperation on common interests," he said in a statement released by the U.S. Embassy.