Watch: President Trump to sign executive order to deregulate health insurance

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- New executive order on healthcare likely to undermine Obamacare marketplaces
- Trump warns Puerto Rico that hurricane aid may soon end
- NAFTA talks resume amid growing pessimism
- President Trump names John Kelly aide to head Homeland Security Department
- Frustration with media leads Trump to question freedom of the press
- Trump unleashes himself from White House advisors to consult outsiders like Sean Hannity
- After NBC airs critical stories about him, Trump threatens to revoke its broadcast licenses