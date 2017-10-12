Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- New executive order on healthcare likely to undermine Obamacare marketplaces
- Trump warns Puerto Rico that hurricane aid may soon end
- NAFTA talks resume amid growing pessimism
- President Trump names John Kelly aide to head Homeland Security Department
- Frustration with media leads Trump to question freedom of the press
- Trump unleashes himself from White House advisors to consult outsiders like Sean Hannity
- After NBC airs critical stories about him, Trump threatens to revoke its broadcast licenses
San Juan mayor responds to Trump's tweets blaming Puerto Rico
|Noah Bierman and Sameea Kamal
The mayor of San Juan responded to President Trump's tweets Thursday morning in which he blamed Puerto Rico for its problems and insisted that he had little patience for the years-long effort that will be required to repair the U.S. territory.
"We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!" he said in one tweet.
He blamed the island for "a total lack of accountability" in a pair of tweets and quoted a conservative journalist who invoked the island's financial crisis as a problem "of their own making."
In response, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz penned a letter to Trump, criticizing his approach.
"While you are amusing yourself throwing paper towels at us, your compatriots and the world are sending love and help our way," she wrote. "Condemn us to a slow death of non drinkable water, lack of food, lack of medicine while you keep others eager to help from reaching us since they face the impediment of the Jones Act."