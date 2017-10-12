Politics
San Juan mayor responds to Trump's tweets blaming Puerto Rico

Noah Bierman and
Sameea Kamal
(Associated Press)
The mayor of San Juan responded to President Trump's tweets Thursday morning in which he blamed Puerto Rico for its problems and insisted that he had little patience for the years-long effort that will be required to repair the U.S. territory.

"We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!" he said in one tweet.

He blamed the island for "a total lack of accountability" in a pair of tweets and quoted a conservative journalist who invoked the island's financial crisis as a problem "of their own making."

In response, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz penned a letter to Trump, criticizing his approach. 

"While you are amusing yourself throwing paper towels at us, your compatriots and the world are sending love and help our way," she wrote. "Condemn us to a slow death of non drinkable water, lack of food, lack of medicine while you keep others eager to help from reaching us since they face the impediment of the Jones Act." 

