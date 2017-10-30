Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Manafort charges: 'The process is working'

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the charges filed against President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort's former business associate showed the special counsel Robert S. Mueller III was "doing his job and the process is working."



"I’ll continue to support Bob Mueller as he follows the facts — his independence must remain sacrosanct," the California Democrat said in a statement.



On Friday, Feinstein sent letters requesting information from the White House, Michael Cohen, Facebook, Twitter and Cambridge Analytica on Russia's use of technology to interfere with the election.



“Bob Mueller’s criminal investigation is important, but Congress has a responsibility to get to the bottom of this and work to make sure it never happens again. That’s why it’s so vital that the congressional investigations continue.”