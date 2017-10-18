Tillerson uses speech on 'partner' India to take jab at China

Ahead of his first trip to India, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday used a speech about the world's largest democracy to take a jab at the Pacific region's other powerhouse, China.

Tillerson heaped praise on India's vibrant growth and declared the United States its partner.

He also commended India for respecting international norms of trade and commerce as it challenges China's economic power.

Although the United States wants continued dialogue with Beijing, Tillerson said, "we won’t shrink from China’s challenges to the rules-based order, or where China subverts the sovereignty of neighboring countries, and disadvantages the U.S. and our friends."

"In this period of uncertainty and angst, India needs a reliable partner on the world stage," he said. "The United States is that partner."

Tillerson travels in the coming days to India and other countries in the region, pushing what the State Department describes as the administration's new policy for a "free and open Indo-Pacific" region, including Afghanistan.