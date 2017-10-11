Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump unleashes himself from White House advisors to consult outsiders like Hannity
- After NBC airs critical stories about him, Trump threatens to revoke its broadcast licenses
- President Trump's next move on the Iran nuclear deal will kick the issue to Congress
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein likely to face challenge from her party's left
- After announcing he'll leave the Senate, Sen. Bob Corker ramps up public criticism of Trump
Trump appoints acting secretary of Health and Human Services
|Sameea Kamal
President Trump on Tuesday announced that Eric Hargan, an attorney from Illinois, would serve as acting secretary of Health and Human Services, following the resignation of Tom Price late last month.
Price resigned in the midst of an expanding controversy over hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money spent for private air flights.
Hargan was sworn in as deputy secretary days before his appointment as acting secretary of the Health and Human Services department.
Former Acting Secretary Don Wright said Hargan brought "a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and leadership experience to HHS."
"His commitment to public service and vast experience in the healthcare field will help guide the department as we advance President Trump’s agenda on behalf of the American people," Wright said in a statement on Hargan's appointment.
Hargan served at the Health and Human Services Department during former President George W. Bush's administration and was on Trump's transition team.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.