Trump appoints acting secretary of Health and Human Services

President Trump on Tuesday announced that Eric Hargan, an attorney from Illinois, would serve as acting secretary of Health and Human Services, following the resignation of Tom Price late last month.



Price resigned in the midst of an expanding controversy over hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money spent for private air flights.

Hargan was sworn in as deputy secretary days before his appointment as acting secretary of the Health and Human Services department.



Former Acting Secretary Don Wright said Hargan brought "a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and leadership experience to HHS."



"His commitment to public service and vast experience in the healthcare field will help guide the department as we advance President Trump’s agenda on behalf of the American people," Wright said in a statement on Hargan's appointment.



Hargan served at the Health and Human Services Department during former President George W. Bush's administration and was on Trump's transition team.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.