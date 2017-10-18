Trump continues spat with congresswoman over his call to soldier's widow: 'I did not say what she said'

President Trump pushed back harder on Wednesday against a congresswoman's account of his phone call to the widow of a slain soldier, saying Rep. Frederica S. Wilson knows she falsely reported his comments.

"I didn't say what that congresswoman said, didn't say it at all. She knows it," Trump told reporters gathered for the start of his meeting with members of the Senate Finance Committee about his proposed tax cuts.

Trump angrily added a challenge, "I'd like her to make that statement again," and moments later repeated it.

Wilson, a Florida Democrat, has said she was with the widow of Staff Sgt. La David T. Johnson, one of four Special Forces soldiers killed in Niger after an ambush on Oct. 4, and listening by speakerphone when Trump called to offer condolences on Tuesday. Wilson, who knew Johnson, said the president told Myeshia Johnson that her husband “must have known what he signed up for.”

Johnson's mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, confirmed Wilson's account to the Washington Post.

Trump had not commented on the four soldiers' killings until Monday, when he was asked by reporters why he hadn't done so in nearly two weeks. The president defensively claimed to have done a better job of contacting families of slain service members than Presidents Obama and George W. Bush. Former staff members from both administrations have disputed Trump, some of them angrily.