Trump makes fundraising trip to Dallas, with hurricane briefing -- far from coast -- on the side

President Trump, traveling to Dallas on Wednesday afternoon for a Republican fundraiser and political reception, added a meeting about hurricane recovery efforts on the Gulf Coast about 250 miles away.

After a briefing at Dallas Love Field Airport from state and federal officials on the relief effort since Hurricane Harvey struck the Houston region in August, Trump will attend a private roundtable event and reception with Republican National Committee supporters and donors in a mansion in Dallas built for a former Confederate officer.

The reception is being held at the Belo Mansion, now a catering and event space that once was the home of Alfred Horatio Belo, who led Confederate troops at the Battle of Gettysburg and later helped found the Dallas Morning News.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to attend the hurricane relief meeting and the reception, which comes during a week when three Republican senators have blasted Trump for his erratic conduct while in office.

The fundraising events were initially scheduled for September but were delayed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Dallas, however, was not affected by the storm given its distance from the coast. Trump last visited the coastal area seven weeks ago.

Scheduling an official event like the briefing along with the political affairs allows the White House to split the cost of his trip between taxpayers and the Republican Party, a practice that past presidents have adopted as well.