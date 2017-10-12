Trump warns Puerto Rico that hurricane assistance may end soon, blames territory for its infrastructure problems

During a White House event last week, President Trump said his administration is "marshaling every federal resource at our disposal" and "will not rest until that job is done" to help Puerto Rico recover and rebuild following the devastation wrought from Hurricane Maria.

That didn't last long.

By Thursday, even as the death toll has risen above 40 and the majority of the island remained without power, Trump seemed to have had enough of all that. He blamed Puerto Rico for its problems and insisted that he had little patience for the years-long effort that will be required to repair the U.S. territory.

"We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!" he said in one tweet.

He blamed the island for "a total lack of accountability" in a pair of tweets and quoted a conservative journalist who invoked the island's financial crisis as a problem "of their own making."

The federal government traditionally takes a major role in storm rebuilding efforts, spending years and more than $100 billion in Louisiana and other states affected by Katrina.

Trump made a similar pledge to Texas and Louisiana following Hurricane Harvey.

"We will get through this. We will come out stronger, and believe me we will be bigger, better, stronger than ever before," he said.