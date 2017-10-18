Trump reverses course and appears to reject senators' bipartisan Obamacare fix

A day after President Trump gave his blessing to a short-term fix to stabilize the insurance market under the Affordable Care Act, he appeared to backtrack with pointed criticism Wednesday of the deal.

Trump singled out the chief negotiator of the accord, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), the affable chairman of the Senate Health Committee, who negotiated the two-year agreement with the panel's top Democrat, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington.

For the past two days Trump has spoken publicly about the need for a temporary measure to curb rising premiums. Prices are expected to spike after Trump announced his decision to eliminate some federal subsidies to insurers under Obamacare.

The senators' deal would allow those payments to continue, in exchange for loosening restrictions to allow for cheaper, less generous policies in certain case.

Many conservative Republicans oppose the compromise and would prefer to repeal the 2010 law.