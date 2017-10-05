Trump, surrounded by military at White House dinner: 'Maybe it's the calm before the storm'

President Trump, surrounded by military leaders and their spouses at a White House dinner Thursday night, made some cryptic but seemingly ominous remarks suggesting some “storm” ahead.

“Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” Trump told a few reporters who were ushered into the room to photograph the assemblage. Trump grinned mischievously and waved his hand in a semicircle as the military leaders flanked him.

The comments could mean anything -- or nothing, given Trump's penchant for off-the-cuff comments and teases to the press. Rarely if ever do presidents joke about potential military action. And given tensions in so many global theaters -- for example, with North Korea over its nuclear ambitions, with Iran over its support for terrorist activities, and now the prospect of retaliation for the killing of three Green Berets this week in Niger -- Trump's comments immediately provoked serious questions.

“What’s the storm?” a reporter asked. “On Iran? On ISIS? On what?”

“We have the world’s great military people,” Trump said, again offering what amounted to a tease. “Thank you all for coming.”

“What storm, Mr. President?” another reporter shouted.

“You’ll find out,” Trump shot back.