Trump says he will try to talk Steve Bannon out of challenging some Republican senators

President Trump said Monday that he would try to talk his former top strategist, Steve Bannon, out of backing primary challenges against at least some incumbent Republican senators.

After meeting in the Oval Office with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Trump said he would talk with Bannon about relenting on at least part of the "war" his former strategist has declared on the GOP establishment.

"Steve is doing what Steve thinks is the right thing," Trump said. "Some of the people that he may be looking at, I'm gonna see if we can talk him out of that," he added.

Since being pushed out of his job as White House chief strategist in August, Bannon has taken aim at McConnell and is working to find candidates who Bannon believes are more closely aligned with Trump's agenda than the Senate leadership.

McConnell has been pressing Trump to support incumbent senators and candidates who have the best chance of winning a statewide election.

"You have to nominate people who can actually win. Winners make policy, and losers go home," McConnell said, listing names of right-wing Republican candidates who won heated primaries in 2010, but went on to lose in statewide elections.

Trump has been frustrated that McConnell and Senate Republicans have failed to secure votes to overhaul healthcare and cut taxes, as well as take action on other parts of his agenda.

Just two hours earlier, Trump told reporters some Republican senators "should be ashamed of themselves" and said he understood how Bannon feels.